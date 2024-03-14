Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. HSBC downgraded shares of Ferrari from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Ferrari from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Ferrari from $413.00 to $448.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Ferrari from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $337.00.

RACE opened at $422.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $378.90 and its 200 day moving average is $344.18. Ferrari has a 12-month low of $252.17 and a 12-month high of $430.08.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Ferrari had a net margin of 21.06% and a return on equity of 43.84%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ferrari will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RACE. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Ferrari by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,488,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,518,991,000 after purchasing an additional 46,938 shares during the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC increased its position in Ferrari by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in Ferrari by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 280,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,553,000 after purchasing an additional 13,769 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in Ferrari by 759.6% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 63,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,563,000 after purchasing an additional 56,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GTS Securities LLC bought a new stake in Ferrari in the fourth quarter worth $652,000.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

