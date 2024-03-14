Fidelity Digital Health ETF (BATS:FDHT) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Shares of Fidelity Digital Health ETF (BATS:FDHT – Get Free Report) dropped 0.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $19.23 and last traded at $19.23. Approximately 1,185 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $19.39.

Fidelity Digital Health ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.37 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity Digital Health ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Digital Health ETF by 27.8% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 3,796 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity Digital Health ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Fidelity Digital Health ETF by 66.9% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 29,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 11,690 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity Digital Health ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Digital Health ETF (FDHT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity Digital Health index, a market-cap-weighted index of globally-listed companies involved in digital health technologies. FDHT was launched on Oct 5, 2021 and is managed by Fidelity.

