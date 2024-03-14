Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO) Hits New 1-Year High at $55.74

Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $55.74 and last traded at $55.73, with a volume of 5007 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.32.

Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $605.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 1,915 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 3,657.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 132,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,435,000 after buying an additional 128,807 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $402,000. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC now owns 24,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 296,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,880,000 after buying an additional 20,073 shares in the last quarter.

About Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF

The Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (FDLO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Low Volatility Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks selected for low volatility of returns and earnings. FDLO was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

