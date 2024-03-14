Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL) Hits New 52-Week High at $57.83

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $57.83 and last traded at $57.80, with a volume of 59992 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.48.

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.16 and a 200 day moving average of $50.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vicus Capital raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 171.2% in the fourth quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 226,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,858,000 after buying an additional 142,993 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 209.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 199,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,540,000 after buying an additional 134,737 shares during the period. Beaumont Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 3,228.6% in the first quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC now owns 129,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,013,000 after buying an additional 125,623 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 569.2% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 136,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,885,000 after buying an additional 116,200 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,327,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,908,000 after buying an additional 96,516 shares during the period.

About Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (FNCL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Financials 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US financial companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FNCL was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

