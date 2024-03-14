Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Downgraded by Robert W. Baird to “Neutral”

Robert W. Baird cut shares of Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $78.00 price objective on the information technology services provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $76.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised Fidelity National Information Services from a d rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $69.65.

Fidelity National Information Services Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $68.90 on Wednesday. Fidelity National Information Services has a 12-month low of $46.91 and a 12-month high of $70.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.89 and its 200-day moving average is $58.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $39.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.97.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 54.30% and a positive return on equity of 13.06%. The business’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -12.81%.

Fidelity National Information Services announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, February 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to purchase up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fidelity National Information Services

In other news, Director Ellen R. Alemany purchased 735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $60.32 per share, for a total transaction of $44,335.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,131,286.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity National Information Services

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.5% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,529 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 3.8% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,417 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 879 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

