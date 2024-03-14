Financial Contrast: Fidelis Insurance (FIHL) versus The Competition

Fidelis Insurance (NYSE:FIHL – Get Free Report) is one of 38 public companies in the “Insurance – Diversified” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Fidelis Insurance to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Fidelis Insurance and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fidelis Insurance 0 4 4 0 2.50 Fidelis Insurance Competitors 248 1287 2283 11 2.54

Fidelis Insurance currently has a consensus price target of $18.00, suggesting a potential downside of 2.39%. As a group, “Insurance – Diversified” companies have a potential downside of 1.65%. Given Fidelis Insurance’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Fidelis Insurance has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Fidelis Insurance $3.60 billion $2.13 billion 0.97 Fidelis Insurance Competitors $13.55 billion $956.99 million -226.29

This table compares Fidelis Insurance and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Fidelis Insurance’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Fidelis Insurance. Fidelis Insurance is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

39.6% of Fidelis Insurance shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.5% of shares of all “Insurance – Diversified” companies are held by institutional investors. 19.3% of shares of all “Insurance – Diversified” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Fidelis Insurance and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fidelis Insurance 59.30% 20.23% 4.22% Fidelis Insurance Competitors 11.57% 6.99% 1.59%

Summary

Fidelis Insurance rivals beat Fidelis Insurance on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Fidelis Insurance

Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Specialty, Reinsurance, and Bespoke segments. The Specialty segment offers aviation and aerospace, energy, marine, property direct and facultative, and other specialty risk solutions. The Reinsurance segment provides property, retrocession, and whole account reinsurance solutions. The Bespoke segment offers customized risk solutions for clients that include credit and political risk, and other risk transfer opportunities. The company is also involved in specialty treaty reinsurance, and surety bonds and guarantees activities; and upstream energy, energy liability, and marine businesses; and provision of product recall and contamination, and marketing services. Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

