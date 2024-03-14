Financial Contrast: KALA BIO (NASDAQ:KALA) versus RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:RGRX)

KALA BIO (NASDAQ:KALA – Get Free Report) and RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:RGRX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares KALA BIO and RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KALA BIO $3.89 million 5.29 -$44.82 million ($22.73) -0.34 RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals $80,000.00 0.02 -$1.73 million N/A N/A

RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than KALA BIO.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KALA BIO N/A -259.42% -64.39% RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

24.0% of KALA BIO shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.4% of KALA BIO shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.6% of RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

KALA BIO has a beta of -1.86, suggesting that its stock price is 286% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.6, suggesting that its stock price is 160% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for KALA BIO and RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KALA BIO 0 0 1 0 3.00 RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A

KALA BIO presently has a consensus price target of $22.00, suggesting a potential upside of 187.58%. Given KALA BIO’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe KALA BIO is more favorable than RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals.

Summary

KALA BIO beats RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About KALA BIO

KALA BIO, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's product candidates include KPI-012, which is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of persistent corneal epithelial defects; EYSUVIS for the short-term treatment of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; and INVELTYS, a topical twice-a-day ocular steroid for the treatment of post-operative inflammation and pain following ocular surgery. Its preclinical development product, including KPI-014 for the treatment of rare inherited retinal diseases. The company was formerly known as Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to KALA BIO, Inc. in August 2023. KALA BIO, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Arlington, Massachusetts.

About RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals

RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic peptide, Thymosin beta 4, for tissue and organ protection, repair, and regeneration. The company is developing RGN-259, a preservative-free topical eye drop for regeneration of corneal tissues damaged by injury, disease, or other pathology; RGN-352, an injectable formulation for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases, central and peripheral nervous system diseases, and other medical indications; and RGN-137, a topical gel for the treatment of dermal wounds and reduction of scar tissue. It has strategic partnerships with Lee's Pharmaceutical Group and HLB Therapeutics. The company was formerly known as Alpha 1 Biomedicals, Inc. and changed its name to RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. in 2000. RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 1982 and is based in Rockville, Maryland.

