Financial Contrast: RealReal (REAL) vs. Its Rivals

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Free Report) is one of 27 public companies in the “Miscellaneous retail” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare RealReal to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for RealReal and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RealReal 0 3 2 0 2.40 RealReal Competitors 120 536 443 6 2.30

RealReal presently has a consensus target price of $3.60, indicating a potential upside of 10.77%. As a group, “Miscellaneous retail” companies have a potential downside of 3.45%. Given RealReal’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe RealReal is more favorable than its rivals.

Volatility & Risk

Profitability

RealReal has a beta of 2.84, indicating that its stock price is 184% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RealReal’s rivals have a beta of 1.13, indicating that their average stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares RealReal and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RealReal -30.67% N/A -26.38% RealReal Competitors -25.37% -49.34% -4.99%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares RealReal and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio RealReal $549.30 million -$168.47 million -1.95 RealReal Competitors $1.97 billion $35.33 million 11.24

RealReal’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than RealReal. RealReal is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

49.6% of RealReal shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.0% of shares of all “Miscellaneous retail” companies are held by institutional investors. 9.3% of RealReal shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.2% of shares of all “Miscellaneous retail” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

RealReal rivals beat RealReal on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About RealReal

The RealReal, Inc. operates an online marketplace for resale luxury goods in the United State. It offers various product categories, including women's fashion, men's fashion, jewelry, and watches. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

