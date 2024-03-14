Financial Insights Inc. Acquires Shares of 5,311 iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MKT Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. FFG Retirement Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,075,000. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 229,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,701,000 after acquiring an additional 6,320 shares during the last quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 586,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,160,000 after buying an additional 8,195 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $83.59 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.66 and its 200-day moving average is $74.16. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $59.53 and a 1 year high of $84.66. The company has a market cap of $40.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

