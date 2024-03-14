Financial Insights Inc. Buys New Position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth $853,748,000. Cowa LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 9,674.3% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 3,820,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,084,000 after buying an additional 3,781,606 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 105.3% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 2,512,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $248,434,000 after buying an additional 1,288,572 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,565,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $167,320,000 after buying an additional 113,575 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 90.8% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,004,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,943,000 after buying an additional 477,953 shares during the period.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:HDV opened at $108.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.36. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $93.46 and a twelve month high of $108.72.

About iShares Core High Dividend ETF

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

