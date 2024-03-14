Financial Insights Inc. Buys New Shares in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Resource Group increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 6.9% in the third quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 11,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 8.3% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 14,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 10.0% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,262,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,610,000 after purchasing an additional 297,304 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 822.2% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 9,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 8,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 7.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,737,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,641,000 after purchasing an additional 196,993 shares during the last quarter. 88.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson Controls International Stock Up 0.5 %

Johnson Controls International stock opened at $62.30 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $42.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.24. Johnson Controls International plc has a twelve month low of $47.90 and a twelve month high of $70.43.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.94 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 7.85%. Johnson Controls International’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on JCI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (down from $65.00) on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Mizuho cut Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Vertical Research cut Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Melius Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.58.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

