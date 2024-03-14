Financial Insights Inc. Buys Shares of 2,476 Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,476 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 860.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,698 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 2,417 shares in the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 30,768 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,260,000 after acquiring an additional 4,054 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 23,820 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,298,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,723,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 53,854 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,456,000 after acquiring an additional 15,637 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 23,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total transaction of $3,773,388.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 190,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,023,401.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials stock opened at $200.56 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.12. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.00 and a 12 month high of $214.26. The company has a market capitalization of $166.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.59.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.23. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 43.56% and a net margin of 27.03%. The business had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.06%.

AMAT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $156.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Bank Of America (Bofa) boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $142.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.83.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

