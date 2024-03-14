Financial Insights Inc. Buys Shares of 4,536 Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,039,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Carlson Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 47,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 435,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,296,000 after purchasing an additional 13,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 29,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,672 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of DFUS opened at $56.11 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.99. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $41.63 and a twelve month high of $56.39.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

