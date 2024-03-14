Financial Insights Inc. Buys Shares of 6,923 iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 98,482.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 95,569,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,241,035,000 after purchasing an additional 95,472,622 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,500,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,189,000 after purchasing an additional 122,094 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,441,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,046,000 after purchasing an additional 47,631 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 30.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 988,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,571,000 after purchasing an additional 230,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 565,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,388,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Stock Performance

BATS:ICF opened at $57.99 on Thursday. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a one year low of $88.40 and a one year high of $104.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 30.62 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.55.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Profile

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

