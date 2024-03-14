Financial Insights Inc. Invests $274,000 in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 122,570.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,191,342,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,373,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190,371,084 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $398,669,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $157,925,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.1% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 46,975,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,928,000 after purchasing an additional 4,291,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,782,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,056,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077,104 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Schwab International Equity ETF stock opened at $38.81 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.62. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $32.29 and a 12 month high of $38.97. The company has a market capitalization of $34.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.