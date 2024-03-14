Financial Insights Inc. Invests $314,000 in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its position in Bank of America by 98.1% in the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 68.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of BAC stock opened at $36.08 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $24.96 and a 1 year high of $36.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $284.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.38.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.70 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank bought 5,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.56 per share, for a total transaction of $57,002.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,002.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BAC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Bank of America from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Bank of America from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Bank of America from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.53.

View Our Latest Research Report on Bank of America

Bank of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.