Financial Insights Inc. Makes New $231,000 Investment in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 9,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in PPL during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PPL during the first quarter worth $27,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in PPL during the second quarter worth $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PPL during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in PPL during the third quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

Get PPL alerts:

PPL Stock Up 0.1 %

PPL stock opened at $26.96 on Thursday. PPL Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.20 and a fifty-two week high of $29.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $19.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.81.

PPL Increases Dividend

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. PPL had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 8.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.2575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. This is an increase from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on PPL from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of PPL in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of PPL in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Argus raised PPL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered PPL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.10.

Get Our Latest Research Report on PPL

PPL Profile

(Free Report)

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.