Financial Insights Inc. Makes New $245,000 Investment in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 276.1% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MNST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Monster Beverage currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.43.

Monster Beverage Stock Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ MNST opened at $60.85 on Thursday. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12-month low of $47.13 and a 12-month high of $61.22. The company has a market capitalization of $63.32 billion, a PE ratio of 39.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.92 and its 200-day moving average is $55.22.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 20.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Monster Beverage news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 659,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total transaction of $38,584,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 777,840 shares in the company, valued at $45,542,532. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Monster Beverage

(Free Report)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.