Financial Insights Inc. Makes New $248,000 Investment in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY)

Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 13,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the third quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 81.6% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953 shares during the period.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Price Performance

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF stock opened at $20.13 on Thursday. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a one year low of $17.94 and a one year high of $21.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.87.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were issued a $0.0806 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th.

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

