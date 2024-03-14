Financial Insights Inc. Makes New Investment in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL)

Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 18,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 12.7% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 120,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after purchasing an additional 13,624 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 38.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 106,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 29,656 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 119.1% in the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 5,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,897 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF in the third quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 12.3% in the third quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 509,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,574,000 after purchasing an additional 55,709 shares in the last quarter.

Get Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF alerts:

Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DIAL opened at $17.78 on Thursday. Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF has a 12-month low of $16.33 and a 12-month high of $18.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.37.

Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF Profile

The Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (DIAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Beta Advantage Multi-Sector Bond index. The fund tracks an index comprised of six sub-indexes, each representing a different sector within the fixed income space. The index allocates fixed weights to each of the six sectors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.