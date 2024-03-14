Financial Insights Inc. Makes New Investment in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 9,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of PPL in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in PPL in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in PPL in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PPL in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PPL in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 73.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PPL opened at $26.96 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.74. The company has a market cap of $19.89 billion, a PE ratio of 26.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.81. PPL Co. has a 12-month low of $22.20 and a 12-month high of $29.03.

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 8.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.2575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This is a boost from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. PPL’s payout ratio is 103.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PPL shares. TheStreet lowered PPL from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Argus upgraded PPL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on PPL from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays increased their price target on PPL from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on PPL from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.10.

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

