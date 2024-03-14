Financial Insights Inc. Makes New Investment in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 27,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,064,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $1,038,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $367,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 432.2% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 37,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,569,000 after buying an additional 30,214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

ROP opened at $549.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $58.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $544.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $522.56. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $416.77 and a one year high of $562.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 22.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ROP. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $580.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Mizuho lifted their target price on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on Roper Technologies from $580.00 to $596.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Roper Technologies from $620.00 to $622.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Roper Technologies from $560.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Roper Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $557.00.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

