Financial Insights Inc. Makes New Investment in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 67.1% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 377.4% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYV opened at $49.19 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.64. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $38.43 and a 1 year high of $49.35. The company has a market cap of $18.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

