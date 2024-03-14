Financial Insights Inc. Purchases New Shares in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 297,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,245,000. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for 7.5% of Financial Insights Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 22.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 64,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,551,000 after purchasing an additional 11,906 shares in the last quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at $514,000. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at $74,417,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at $512,000. Finally, Reliant Wealth Planning lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 26.1% during the third quarter. Reliant Wealth Planning now owns 496,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,150,000 after purchasing an additional 102,753 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

SCHD opened at $79.26 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.86. The company has a market cap of $52.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $66.67 and a 52-week high of $79.56.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

