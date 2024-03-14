Financial Insights Inc. Purchases Shares of 4,800 Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,381,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,151,000 after buying an additional 95,433 shares during the period. Orgel Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,208,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,659,000 after purchasing an additional 51,576 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,775,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,092,000 after purchasing an additional 56,104 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,657,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,781,000 after purchasing an additional 30,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCIA Inc raised its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.6% in the third quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 1,135,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,964,000 after purchasing an additional 108,432 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VYMI opened at $68.92 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.81. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $58.57 and a 12 month high of $69.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.22.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.8644 per share. This represents a $3.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

