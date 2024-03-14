Financial Insights Inc. Purchases Shares of 807 Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 807 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.1% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 377,371 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $110,302,000 after acquiring an additional 11,400 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 21.2% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 739,471 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $216,140,000 after acquiring an additional 129,194 shares in the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 637.3% during the third quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 127,624 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,303,000 after acquiring an additional 110,314 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 55,130 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,851,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 14.4% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 9,845 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ISRG shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $372.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $363.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $318.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $371.60.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of ISRG opened at $382.99 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $376.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $326.85. The company has a market capitalization of $135.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.36. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $229.72 and a 52-week high of $403.00.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.12. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 25.24%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

In other Intuitive Surgical news, VP Marshall Mohr sold 108,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.08, for a total value of $41,892,853.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,349,795.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Marshall Mohr sold 108,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.08, for a total value of $41,892,853.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,349,795.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.16, for a total transaction of $128,362.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,507 shares in the company, valued at $2,148,611.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 243,377 shares of company stock valued at $93,925,467 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Articles

