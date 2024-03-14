Financial Insights Inc. Takes $210,000 Position in Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBC)

Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBC – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 5,742 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Stilwell Value LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 379,133 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,017,000 after purchasing an additional 20,995 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Sound Financial Bancorp by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 122,736 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,357,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sound Financial Bancorp by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 78,159 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,978,000 after acquiring an additional 13,880 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Sound Financial Bancorp by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,038 shares of the bank’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 4,974 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Sound Financial Bancorp by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,678 shares of the bank’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sound Financial Bancorp news, major shareholder Joseph Stilwell bought 873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.50 per share, for a total transaction of $33,610.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 214,173 shares in the company, valued at $8,245,660.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Sound Financial Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of SFBC opened at $39.70 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $102.03 million, a PE ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.60. Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $33.27 and a one year high of $40.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.00.

Sound Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:SFBC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.63 million for the quarter. Sound Financial Bancorp had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 7.47%.

Sound Financial Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Sound Financial Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 26.57%.

Sound Financial Bancorp Company Profile

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sound Community Bank that provides banking and other financial services for consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposits products comprising savings, money market deposit, NOW, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

