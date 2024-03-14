Financial Insights Inc. Takes Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,785,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 12,325.0% during the 3rd quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $772,000. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 669.3% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 49,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,175,000 after acquiring an additional 43,430 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166 shares during the period. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Cowen cut Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $535.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Raymond James raised their target price on Roper Technologies from $572.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Roper Technologies from $620.00 to $622.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $580.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Roper Technologies from $560.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $557.00.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

ROP stock opened at $549.52 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $58.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.99. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $416.77 and a 1 year high of $562.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $544.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $522.56.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 22.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About Roper Technologies

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.