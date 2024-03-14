First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

First Capital Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FCAP opened at $27.89 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.59. First Capital has a 52 week low of $22.85 and a 52 week high of $37.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.43 million, a P/E ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter. First Capital had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The company had revenue of $10.38 million for the quarter.

First Capital Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of First Capital

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. First Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.20%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in First Capital by 23,700.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,428 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in First Capital by 99.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,452 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in First Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in First Capital by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,571 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of First Capital by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,576 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. 11.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About First Capital

First Capital, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Harrison Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and business customers. The company offers various deposit instruments, including non-interest-bearing checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

