First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Position Decreased by Sunbelt Securities Inc.

Sunbelt Securities Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,211 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $1,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CIBR. Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 346.8% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 874 shares in the last quarter.

CIBR stock opened at $57.78 on Thursday. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a one year low of $38.41 and a one year high of $59.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.92.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a $0.1658 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

