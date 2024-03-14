Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) Shares Gap Down to $77.81

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $77.81, but opened at $74.50. Formula Systems (1985) shares last traded at $74.50, with a volume of 182 shares.

Formula Systems (1985) Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.28 and its 200-day moving average is $66.63.

Get Formula Systems (1985) alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Formula Systems (1985)

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Formula Systems (1985) in the 4th quarter worth about $53,581,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Formula Systems (1985) by 274.2% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,351 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 9,783 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Formula Systems (1985) by 78.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 8,116 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Formula Systems (1985) in the 3rd quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Formula Systems (1985) by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.24% of the company’s stock.

Formula Systems (1985) Company Profile

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides proprietary and non-proprietary software solutions, IT professional services, software product marketing and support, computer infrastructure and integration solutions, and learning and integration worldwide. The company offers computer and telecommunication infrastructure solutions; and sells and markets computers and peripheral equipment, and cloud based solutions and services relating to databases and big data.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Formula Systems (1985) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Formula Systems (1985) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.