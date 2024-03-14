Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) Sees Large Volume Increase

Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 1,411,726 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 760,111 shares.The stock last traded at $113.83 and had previously closed at $113.76.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FNV shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $141.00 to $139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $219.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.56.

The company has a market cap of $22.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.81, a PEG ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.13.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This is a boost from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is -55.97%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNV. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Franco-Nevada during the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,351,000. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,477,105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $495,909,000 after buying an additional 1,405,731 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 69.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,679,436 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $390,662,000 after buying an additional 1,102,710 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 170.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 1,574,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $174,750,000 after buying an additional 992,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 67.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,218,938 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $245,881,000 after buying an additional 895,612 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.70% of the company’s stock.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids.

