Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) Given a C$15.00 Price Target by BMO Capital Markets Analysts

BMO Capital Markets set a C$15.00 price target on Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Cormark reduced their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$17.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$18.75 to C$19.25 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$17.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$16.75 to C$16.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$18.10.

TSE FRU opened at C$14.27 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$13.87 and its 200 day moving average is C$14.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.49, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22, a PEG ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 2.01. Freehold Royalties has a 1 year low of C$12.66 and a 1 year high of C$15.44.

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$80.06 million during the quarter. Freehold Royalties had a net margin of 41.93% and a return on equity of 14.00%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Freehold Royalties will post 0.7581169 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.57%. Freehold Royalties’s payout ratio is 122.73%.

Freehold Royalties Ltd. engages in the acquiring and managing royalty interests in the crude oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

