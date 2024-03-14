Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

FULT has been the subject of several other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Fulton Financial from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Stephens reiterated an equal weight rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Fulton Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fulton Financial currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.60.

Fulton Financial Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of FULT stock opened at $15.23 on Wednesday. Fulton Financial has a 1-year low of $9.64 and a 1-year high of $17.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 0.80.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $271.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.70 million. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 18.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Fulton Financial will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fulton Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. This is a positive change from Fulton Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 41.46%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fulton Financial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Fulton Financial during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in Fulton Financial during the second quarter worth $27,000. DT Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Fulton Financial by 576.4% during the second quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,347 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 82.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,724 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Fulton Financial during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

About Fulton Financial

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, and Virginia. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

