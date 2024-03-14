Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) Shares Gap Up to $59.45

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $59.45, but opened at $61.65. Futu shares last traded at $62.09, with a volume of 946,481 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upgraded Futu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Futu from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Futu from $64.80 to $71.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Futu from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.76.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.02.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FUTU. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Futu by 9.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,586,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,204,000 after buying an additional 220,500 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Futu in the first quarter worth about $326,000. Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of Futu by 18.5% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 13,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 2,043 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC lifted its position in shares of Futu by 564.5% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 168,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,491,000 after buying an additional 143,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Futu in the first quarter worth about $742,000. 20.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Futu Holdings Limited provides digitalized securities brokerage and wealth management product distribution service in Hong Kong and internationally. It offers online financial services, including securities and derivative trades brokerage, margin financing and fund distribution services through its Futubull and Moomoo digital platforms.

