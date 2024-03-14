FY2026 EPS Estimates for Crown Castle Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:CCI)

Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their FY2026 EPS estimates for Crown Castle in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 12th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $6.62 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $6.64. The consensus estimate for Crown Castle’s current full-year earnings is $6.61 per share.

Several other research firms have also commented on CCI. HSBC assumed coverage on Crown Castle in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Crown Castle from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Crown Castle from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Crown Castle from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.33.

Crown Castle Price Performance

Crown Castle stock opened at $110.08 on Thursday. Crown Castle has a 1 year low of $84.72 and a 1 year high of $136.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.32. The company has a market capitalization of $47.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.74.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 180.92%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in Crown Castle by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 13,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 2,516 shares in the last quarter. Caden Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 75.6% during the second quarter. Caden Capital Partners LP now owns 342,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,995,000 after purchasing an additional 147,329 shares during the last quarter. Slagle Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the second quarter worth about $2,123,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 117,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,852,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,927,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

About Crown Castle

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

