G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (NASDAQ:WILC) Short Interest Update

G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (NASDAQ:WILC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a growth of 48.1% from the February 14th total of 5,200 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

WILC opened at $10.16 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.89. G. Willi-Food International has a 12 month low of $8.00 and a 12 month high of $14.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.87 million, a P/E ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 0.76.

G. Willi-Food International (NASDAQ:WILC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $33.97 million for the quarter. G. Willi-Food International had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 6.31%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in G. Willi-Food International stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in G. Willi-Food International Ltd. ( NASDAQ:WILC Free Report ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 15,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

G. Willi-Food International Ltd. develops, imports, exports, markets, and distributes food products worldwide. The company offers mushrooms, artichoke, beans, asparagus, capers, corn kernels, baby corn, palm hearts, vine leaves, sour pickles, mixed pickled vegetables, pickled peppers, olives, garlic, roasted eggplant sun, and dried tomatoes; and canned fish comprising tuna, sardine, anchovies, smoked and pressed cod liver, herring, fish paste, and salmon products.

