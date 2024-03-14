Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) Shares Purchased by Hudson Bay Capital Management LP

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 350,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned 0.53% of Galapagos worth $12,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Galapagos by 173.8% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 19,149 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 12,154 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Galapagos by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,317,676 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $149,176,000 after acquiring an additional 28,497 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Galapagos by 7,243.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 90,686 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,133,000 after acquiring an additional 89,451 shares in the last quarter. Prosight Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Galapagos by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 417,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,976,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Galapagos by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.73% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GLPG. Bank of America boosted their price target on Galapagos from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Galapagos in a report on Thursday, March 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Galapagos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Shares of GLPG stock opened at $34.60 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.24. Galapagos NV has a one year low of $31.86 and a one year high of $45.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.11 and a beta of 0.26.

Galapagos NV, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of?various medicines for high unmet medical need. Its pipeline products include filgotinib, a JAK1 inhibitor that is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis, and uveitis.

