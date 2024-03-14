GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) Stock Price Down 7.8%

GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN – Get Free Report) shares traded down 7.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.20 and last traded at $1.30. 1,474,365 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 538% from the average session volume of 231,204 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.41.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.32. The stock has a market cap of $58.11 million, a P/E ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 2.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.40.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in GAN by 7.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 79,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in GAN by 73.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 20,567 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in GAN by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 779,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,756,000 after purchasing an additional 10,240 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in GAN by 6.3% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 398,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 23,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in GAN by 8.5% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 95,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. 13.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GAN Limited operates as a business-to-business (B2B) supplier of enterprise software-as-a-service solutions to online casino gaming and sports betting applications in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, B2B and Business-to-Consumer (B2C).

