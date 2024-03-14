Gene Liu Sells 582 Shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Stock

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) CAO Gene Liu sold 582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $125,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 45,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,860,975. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

On Tuesday, February 20th, Gene Liu sold 287 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.39, for a total value of $58,659.93.

On Wednesday, February 14th, Gene Liu sold 227 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.87, for a total value of $48,321.49.

On Wednesday, December 20th, Gene Liu sold 1,441 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $342,958.00.

On Thursday, December 14th, Gene Liu sold 3,002 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.78, for a total value of $662,781.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $207.73 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -139.42 and a beta of 0.64. Atlassian Co. has a 12-month low of $128.02 and a 12-month high of $258.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The technology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.24). Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 34.56% and a negative net margin of 9.87%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Atlassian during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Atlassian during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Atlassian by 148.8% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 199 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Atlassian during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Atlassian by 151.5% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.36% of the company’s stock.

TEAM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on Atlassian from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Capital One Financial began coverage on Atlassian in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $238.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on Atlassian from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Atlassian from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atlassian currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.19.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

