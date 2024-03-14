Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Receives $151.92 Average Price Target from Analysts

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $151.92.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GPN. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Monday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Waverly Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 60.5% in the 3rd quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 19,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 7,387 shares in the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 99,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,455,000 after buying an additional 12,560 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 3,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 148.4% during the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 491,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,693,000 after buying an additional 293,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 2nd quarter valued at about $523,530,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

GPN stock opened at $134.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.45, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Global Payments has a one year low of $95.12 and a one year high of $141.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $132.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.23.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 11.44%. Global Payments’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Global Payments will post 10.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.46%.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

