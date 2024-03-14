Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:VPN) Short Interest Up 21.4% in February

Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:VPN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 28,400 shares, a growth of 21.4% from the February 14th total of 23,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:VPN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:VPN opened at $15.95 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.93. The company has a market capitalization of $56.46 million, a PE ratio of 42.47 and a beta of 0.91. Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF has a 1-year low of $11.86 and a 1-year high of $16.36.

Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF Increases Dividend

Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.096 dividend. This is a boost from Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th.

The Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF (VPN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of global equities involved in data center REITs and related digital infrastructure companies. VPN was launched on Oct 27, 2020 and is managed by Global X.

