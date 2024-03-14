GlobalData Plc (LON:DATA) Insider Buys £19,468.04 in Stock

GlobalData Plc (LON:DATA – Get Free Report) insider Graham Lilley acquired 10,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 179 ($2.29) per share, with a total value of £19,468.04 ($24,943.04).

Graham Lilley also recently made the following trade(s):

Get GlobalData alerts:

On Thursday, March 7th, Graham Lilley sold 250,000 shares of GlobalData stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 168 ($2.15), for a total transaction of £420,000 ($538,116.59).

GlobalData Trading Down 1.1 %

GlobalData stock opened at GBX 180 ($2.31) on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 194.67 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 169.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 500.69, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.62. GlobalData Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 132 ($1.69) and a 1 year high of GBX 220 ($2.82). The company has a market cap of £1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,600.00, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.62.

GlobalData Increases Dividend

GlobalData Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a GBX 3.20 ($0.04) dividend. This is an increase from GlobalData’s previous dividend of $1.40. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. GlobalData’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10,000.00%.

(Get Free Report)

GlobalData Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business information in the form of proprietary data, analytics, and insights in Europe, North America, and the Asia Pacific. The company also offers performance advertising services. It serves aerospace, defense, and security; agribusiness; apparel; automotive; banking and payments; construction; consumer; food services; healthcare; insurance; medical devices; mining; oil and gas; packaging; pharmaceutical; power; retail; technology; travel and tourism; and sport industries, as well as public sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GlobalData Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlobalData and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.