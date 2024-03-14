Golden Entertainment, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NASDAQ:GDEN)

Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th.

Golden Entertainment has a dividend payout ratio of 61.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Golden Entertainment to earn $1.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 67.6%.

Golden Entertainment Stock Up 2.8 %

Golden Entertainment stock opened at $34.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $996.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 2.25. Golden Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $30.38 and a fifty-two week high of $47.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CFO Charles Protell sold 10,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $414,264.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 643,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,397,563. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 30.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GDEN. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Golden Entertainment during the first quarter valued at about $228,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in Golden Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Vident Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Golden Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $215,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Golden Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Golden Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Golden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Golden Entertainment from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st.

About Golden Entertainment

Golden Entertainment owns and operates a diversified entertainment platform, consisting of a portfolio of gaming and hospitality assets that focus on casino, branded taverns and distributed gaming operations. Golden Entertainment operates over 16,700 slots, over 100 table games, and over 6,200 hotel rooms.

