Gore Street Energy Storage Fund (LON:GSF) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Gore Street Energy Storage Fund (LON:GSF – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Gore Street Energy Storage Fund Price Performance

LON GSF opened at GBX 64.90 ($0.83) on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 71.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 76.25. Gore Street Energy Storage Fund has a fifty-two week low of GBX 60 ($0.77) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 104.80 ($1.34). The stock has a market capitalization of £321.51 million, a PE ratio of 721.11 and a beta of 0.36.

About Gore Street Energy Storage Fund

Gore Street Energy Storage Fund Plc is an infrastructure investment fund.

