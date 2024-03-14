Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Shares Sold by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,673,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 159,459 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.99% of Graco worth $121,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Graco in the third quarter worth about $2,239,000. Carlson Capital Management raised its position in shares of Graco by 0.4% in the third quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 72,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,319,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of Graco by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Graco by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Graco during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,978,000. 84.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Graco alerts:

Insider Transactions at Graco

In other news, insider Christian E. Rothe sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.04, for a total transaction of $1,350,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,303,493.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Christian E. Rothe sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.04, for a total transaction of $1,350,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,583 shares in the company, valued at $2,303,493.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark W. Sheahan sold 12,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total transaction of $1,074,139.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,768,583.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,674 shares of company stock valued at $5,114,831. 2.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GGG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Graco from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Graco from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.80.

Read Our Latest Report on Graco

Graco Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE GGG opened at $93.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.92, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.81. Graco Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.17 and a 52-week high of $94.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.34.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $566.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.86 million. Graco had a return on equity of 24.61% and a net margin of 23.07%. Analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Graco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.69%.

Graco Profile

(Free Report)

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The Contractor segment offers sprayers to apply paint to walls and other structures; two-component proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; and viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.