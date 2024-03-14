Graham Capital Management L.P. Buys Shares of 15,877 AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 15,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,075,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 4,875.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 375.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 15.68% of the company’s stock.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AstraZeneca Price Performance

NASDAQ AZN opened at $67.58 on Thursday. AstraZeneca PLC has a twelve month low of $60.47 and a twelve month high of $76.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.52 billion, a PE ratio of 35.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.93.

AstraZeneca Increases Dividend

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $12.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.07 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 30.19%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.965 dividend. This is a boost from AstraZeneca’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a yield of 2.3%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is 100.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HSBC started coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AZN

AstraZeneca Profile

(Free Report)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, andcommercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.