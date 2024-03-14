Gran Tierra Energy (TSE:GTE) Given New C$10.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Gran Tierra Energy (TSE:GTE – Free Report) (NYSEMKT:GTE) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Gran Tierra Energy Trading Up 5.1 %

Shares of GTE stock opened at C$8.20 on Wednesday. Gran Tierra Energy has a 1 year low of C$0.82 and a 1 year high of C$13.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$7.16 and a 200-day moving average price of C$8.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.10, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of C$264.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.54, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.59.

Gran Tierra Energy (TSE:GTE – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:GTE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Gran Tierra Energy had a negative net margin of 0.99% and a negative return on equity of 1.54%. The firm had revenue of C$210.96 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gran Tierra Energy will post 1.3109244 earnings per share for the current year.

Gran Tierra Energy Company Profile

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

