Great Eagle Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GEAHF) Short Interest Up 9,970.0% in February

Great Eagle Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GEAHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 100,700 shares, a growth of 9,970.0% from the February 14th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days.
Great Eagle Stock Performance
Great Eagle stock opened at $1.49 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.56. Great Eagle has a fifty-two week low of $1.41 and a fifty-two week high of $2.05.
About Great Eagle
