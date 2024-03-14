Great Eagle Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GEAHF) Short Interest Up 9,970.0% in February

Great Eagle Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GEAHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 100,700 shares, a growth of 9,970.0% from the February 14th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Great Eagle Stock Performance

Great Eagle stock opened at $1.49 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.56. Great Eagle has a fifty-two week low of $1.41 and a fifty-two week high of $2.05.

About Great Eagle

Great Eagle Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, and manages residential, office, retail, and hotel properties in Hong Kong, the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, the Mainland China, Japan, Italy and internationally. The company operates through Hotel Operation, Property Investment, Property Development, Other Operations, Champion REIT, Langham, and US Real Estate Fund segments.

