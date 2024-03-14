Greef Roderick De Sells 7,249 Shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Free Report) CEO Greef Roderick De sold 7,249 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total transaction of $120,333.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 461,854 shares in the company, valued at $7,666,776.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
- On Friday, January 19th, Greef Roderick De sold 2,642 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total transaction of $44,279.92.
BioLife Solutions Trading Up 5.8 %
NASDAQ:BLFS opened at $17.61 on Thursday. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.92 and a 12 month high of $24.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $797.73 million, a P/E ratio of -11.59 and a beta of 1.66.
About BioLife Solutions
BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.
