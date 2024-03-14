Greef Roderick De Sells 7,249 Shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Free Report) CEO Greef Roderick De sold 7,249 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total transaction of $120,333.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 461,854 shares in the company, valued at $7,666,776.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Greef Roderick De also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 19th, Greef Roderick De sold 2,642 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total transaction of $44,279.92.

NASDAQ:BLFS opened at $17.61 on Thursday. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.92 and a 12 month high of $24.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $797.73 million, a P/E ratio of -11.59 and a beta of 1.66.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in BioLife Solutions by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,571,608 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,789,000 after purchasing an additional 30,763 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in BioLife Solutions by 1,038.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,401,899 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,031,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191,002 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in BioLife Solutions by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,755 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the period. Meros Investment Management LP lifted its position in BioLife Solutions by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 392,218 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,374,000 after purchasing an additional 20,015 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in BioLife Solutions by 66.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 95,088 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 38,120 shares during the period. 93.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

